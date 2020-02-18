SparksPay Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. SparksPay has a total market cap of $8,787.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000101 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

