Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 19,260 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 113.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.69. 217,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,780,369. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average is $42.29. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

