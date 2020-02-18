Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,946 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,429,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,342,000 after purchasing an additional 78,314 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 102,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $936,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KR shares. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,720,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. Kroger’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

