Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APD traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $255.63. 391,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,532. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.78. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $172.99 and a one year high of $256.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.83.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.