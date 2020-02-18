Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMHY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.94. The company had a trading volume of 36,497 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94. iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.2252 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

