Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,967,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884,914 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864,310 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 300.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,024,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,954 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,158,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,479 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,915,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,125 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

OXY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.50. 584,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,578,086. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.50. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,527.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.