Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,791 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 52,269 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines accounts for about 1.6% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $26,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,070,817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $111,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,534 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,964,000 after acquiring an additional 818,490 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $221,974,000 after acquiring an additional 427,878 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 7,436.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 317,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 313,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $3,851,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Vertical Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.60. 2,911,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,472,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $47.40 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

