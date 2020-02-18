South Street Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

South Street Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the quarter. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store comprises 0.8% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

Shares of CBRL stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.14. The stock had a trading volume of 23,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,372. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.50 and a 12-month high of $180.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $749.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

