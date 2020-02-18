South Street Advisors LLC Makes New $12.84 Million Investment in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 229,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $12,839,000. Blackstone Group makes up 3.3% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BX traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.97. 4,514,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,192,235. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.63%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

