South Street Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

South Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,220 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 643.6% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 48,632 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 42,092 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 68,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $296,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,226 shares of company stock worth $5,685,632. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.22. The stock had a trading volume of 221,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,633. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.46. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

