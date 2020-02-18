South Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $727,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in AT&T by 6.2% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 15,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in AT&T by 15.6% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 203,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after buying an additional 27,504 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in AT&T by 16.0% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 27,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 18.3% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 28,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.26. The stock had a trading volume of 24,267,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,094,006. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

