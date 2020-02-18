SophiaTX 1-Day Volume Tops $11,514.00 (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. SophiaTX has a total market capitalization of $584,804.00 and $11,514.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SophiaTX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Kucoin, Hotbit and Liquid. Over the last week, SophiaTX has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00049753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00482148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $636.16 or 0.06452954 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00067295 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00028236 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005207 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010287 BTC.

About SophiaTX

SPHTX is a token. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject . The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com . SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Liquid and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

