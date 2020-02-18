Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,888,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 678,862 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Sonoco Products worth $425,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $32,196.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,022. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.65. Sonoco Products Co has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.