Sonic Automotive (SAH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Sonic Automotive to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SAH stock opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $40.00 price target on shares of Sonic Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

