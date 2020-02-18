Social Send (SEND) Hits Market Cap of $447,850.00

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 28.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Social Send has a market cap of $447,850.00 and $622.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Social Send has traded up 93.1% against the dollar. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00019807 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004202 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004969 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 53,706,835 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

