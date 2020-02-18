SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 1,501 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 91,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 62,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 94,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

SPSB traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.95. 17,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,047. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $31.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

