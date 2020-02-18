SNS Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,377,000 after purchasing an additional 397,549 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 606,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,660,000 after purchasing an additional 34,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 264,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFI traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $51.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,227. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.88. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $51.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0868 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

