SNS Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,802,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,592. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $101.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average is $92.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.25.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

