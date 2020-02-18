SNS Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 1.5% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of DIA traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.83. 385,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.37 and a 200-day moving average of $275.76. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $247.04 and a 52 week high of $295.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

