SNS Financial Group LLC Buys 4,820 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,728,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 35,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 24,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,468. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.