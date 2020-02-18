SNS Financial Group LLC Buys 16,848 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 3.1% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $17,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485,046 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,901,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,425 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,436,000 after purchasing an additional 781,695 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 23,533,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,538,000 after purchasing an additional 718,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,508,000.

BND traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $85.40. 108,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,964. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

