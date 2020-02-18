Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stake Boosted by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Snap-on by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.47. 18,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,869. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.51. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $143.12 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,412 shares of company stock worth $8,841,422. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

