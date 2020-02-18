Smith Moore & CO. Takes Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 67.3% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 945,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 380,366 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mplx by 38.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 768,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,532,000 after purchasing an additional 215,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,887,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,741. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.16. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 target price on Mplx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Mplx in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.