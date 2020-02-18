Smith Moore & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.24. 4,934,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,744,534. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.41. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

