Smith Moore & CO. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

D stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.01. The stock had a trading volume of 247,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $72.61 and a 52 week high of $87.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.56%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

