Smith Moore & CO. Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.0% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.26. 24,265,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,094,006. The company has a market cap of $279.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.