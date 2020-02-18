Smartgroup (ASX:SIQ) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.89

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and traded as low as $6.86. Smartgroup shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 943,130 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.31 million and a PE ratio of 14.24.

Smartgroup Company Profile (ASX:SIQ)

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides specialist employee management services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The OA segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, share plan administration, and outsourced payroll services.

