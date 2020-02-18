SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s (SRU.UN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$34.00 target price on the stock.

TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$31.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$30.58 and a 12-month high of C$35.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.42.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.