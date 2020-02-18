Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 545,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 410,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 38,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAMG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $15.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

