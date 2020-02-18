Signaturefd LLC Trims Stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

GHC traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $538.84. 594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,333. The company has a 50 day moving average of $591.83 and a 200-day moving average of $645.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.46. Graham Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $536.70 and a 12-month high of $756.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.