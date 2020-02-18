Signaturefd LLC Sells 125 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,230,000 after buying an additional 199,298 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,826,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,107,000 after purchasing an additional 98,196 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,694,000 after purchasing an additional 187,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 683,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,970,000 after purchasing an additional 102,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ALXN traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,372. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.20. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $141.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.