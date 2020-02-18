Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.68. 24,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.06 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $2,393,285.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,067.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $873,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,012.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $23,611,237 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

