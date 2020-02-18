Signaturefd LLC Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gerdau by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gerdau by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 123,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

GGB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gerdau from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of Gerdau stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.63. 237,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,153,414. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. Gerdau SA has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $5.34.

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

