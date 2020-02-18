Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,713 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 586.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sabre by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Sabre by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 50,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Sabre by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Sabre by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 187,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SABR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,039. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69. Sabre Corp has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

SABR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $384,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,655.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,513 shares of company stock worth $960,035. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

