Signaturefd LLC Acquires Shares of 775 VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 129,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.19. 44,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,352. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average is $52.33. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $56.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.