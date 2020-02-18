Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) & MACOM Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:MTSI) Critical Analysis

Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sigma Designs and MACOM Technology Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Designs $65.90 million 0.13 -$120.04 million N/A N/A MACOM Technology Solutions $499.71 million 3.87 -$383.80 million ($0.60) -48.62

Sigma Designs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sigma Designs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sigma Designs and MACOM Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A MACOM Technology Solutions 1 4 5 0 2.40

MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus target price of $24.08, suggesting a potential downside of 17.49%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Designs and MACOM Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A MACOM Technology Solutions -83.56% -15.36% -4.91%

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Sigma Designs on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sigma Designs Company Profile

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless basestations, high density networks, active antenna arrays, radar, magnetic resonance imaging systems, and test and measurement. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/PON; data centers; and industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors, as well as an e-commerce channel. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

