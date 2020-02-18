Short Interest in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) Decreases By 5.2%

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 538,300 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 567,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $617.30 million, a P/E ratio of -42.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37. Universal Electronics has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $60.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,735.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,137 shares of company stock worth $342,716. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

