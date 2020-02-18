Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has $18.64 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,140 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 6.3% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $211.20. 7,259,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,416,135. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $143.18 and a 1 year high of $210.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

