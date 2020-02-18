Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.24

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.24 and traded as high as $3.50. Sharp shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 2,233 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHCAY. Citigroup lowered Sharp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Get Sharp alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.