Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.24

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.24 and traded as high as $3.50. Sharp shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 2,233 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHCAY. Citigroup lowered Sharp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Sharp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

