SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 34,480 Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,480 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMPR. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Kemper by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 29.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Kemper by 0.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Kemper by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kemper by 6.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMPR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

NYSE KMPR traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.69. 898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,629. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.24. Kemper Corp has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kemper Corp will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

