SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 168,704 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168,704 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Fortive by 1,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $77.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,159. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average of $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

