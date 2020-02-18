SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,946 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director John G. Nackel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,187.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $46,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,138 shares of company stock valued at $250,118 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,412. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $560.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

