SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,462 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,871,000 after acquiring an additional 80,571 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,923,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,868,000 after purchasing an additional 628,776 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 2,225.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,185 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 12.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 528,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 57,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 9.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 464,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $105,116.44. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,386 shares of company stock valued at $185,129 over the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $31.13.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

