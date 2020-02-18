SG Americas Securities LLC Has $282,000 Position in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NetGear were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NetGear by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 184.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 48,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 31,588 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetGear in the third quarter worth $2,799,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of NetGear by 62.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 36,145 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,127. NetGear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.56 million, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.57.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $252.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 million. NetGear had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTGR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of NetGear in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

In other NetGear news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $66,660.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at $765,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

