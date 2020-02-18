SG Americas Securities LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLDT. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

CLDT traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. 21,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,328. The stock has a market cap of $808.90 million, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.15. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

