SG Americas Securities LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,910 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 14,183 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 476.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 73,291 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 94.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 33,583 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ DNLI traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,793. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $37.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 42,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $760,173.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $136,950.00. Insiders sold a total of 93,054 shares of company stock worth $1,695,673 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.