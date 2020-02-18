SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,042 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,767,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,772,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,640,000 after acquiring an additional 423,293 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 50.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 195,749 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 348.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 251,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 195,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $2,316,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PMT shares. Compass Point began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

NYSE:PMT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,984. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

