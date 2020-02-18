Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Service Co. International updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.96-2.16 EPS.

NYSE:SCI opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average is $46.30.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $2,106,776.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,432,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

