Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,423,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 415,800 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $130,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 48,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of several research reports. Cross Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.61.

NYSE:ST opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.90. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

