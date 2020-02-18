Selfwealth (ASX:SWF) Trading 8.8% Higher

Selfwealth Ltd (ASX:SWF) rose 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.19 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.19 ($0.13), approximately 1,382,276 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 million and a PE ratio of -7.71.

About Selfwealth (ASX:SWF)

SelfWealth Limited offers an online share trading services in Australia. It also provides online investor community portal services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Surrey Hills, Australia.

